Dispute between parents leads to shooting at peewee game

News
(CBS) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a pee wee football game in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon during a dispute between parents, police told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth. Police said a woman was shot in the leg and another female was grazed in the back by a bullet.

The suspected shooter is still on the loose, police said. 

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident started as a dispute between parents at the football game. According to police, the son of one of the parents involved arrived at the scene with a handgun and started shooting.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking into what may have caused the dispute to start.

