ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police chiefs, sheriffs, and other leaders recently recognized the dedication of dispatchers.

Calling them “heroes” — we commonly refer to them as 911 operators — these dedicated professionals are typically the first ones to receive our emergency calls.

To celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, these communication officers were showered with prizes, lunches, and other awards.

These acts of appreciation are “nice,” they say, but one of the best rewards is knowing they’ve been able to help someone in need.

“It is a fulfilling job knowing that you’re actually helping people,” Jerralyn Stephens, a telecommunicator for 19 years told News 8. “Certain calls stick with you. Even though I have been here for years, there are certain calls where I’m like ‘Oh, I remember I helped that lady. I hope everything is fine.’ So, you deliver babies, sometimes we get to meet the babies that we deliver, save lives, CPR rescue calls. Sometimes you get to meet the person that you actually got to help save. That’s a rewarding experience.”

Stephens also says it’s important for callers to know that even though it may seem like the dispatchers are asking a lot of questions during an emergency call, they need those answers in order to assist officers as they make their way to the location of an emergency.