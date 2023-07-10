ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The long-awaited premiere of Disney’s Frozen at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre will take the stage this fall, with both songs from the original Oscar-winning film and an original score for audiences to experience.

During a special two-week engagement in Rochester, Frozen will play at the theatre beginning September 26, with performances through October 8.

The Tony-nominated musical will have show times for all days except Monday:

Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Auditorium Box Office and online at rbtl.org. VIP ticket packages will also be available for the second week of performances.

For groups of 10 or more, ticket orders can be placed on the phone by calling the Box Office at 585-222-5000.

Show organizers remind ticket buyers that the Auditorium Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre.