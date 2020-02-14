Discover animals during mid-winter break at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Explore the amazing adaptations in the animal kingdom. From insects to mammals and beyond, you and your kids can discover all of that during animal week at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

It kicks off Saturday, February 15, to Sunday, February 23. Throughout the week, visitors will learn about the amazing, superhero-like adaptations that enable animals to survive, and thrive, in their habitats around the world. Animal Week programs are free with regular museum admission.

In addition to interacting with live animals, you can also look forward to an assortment of activities that can interest the whole family:



An “I Spy with My Eye” museum-wide animal scavenger hunt.

“Walk on the Wild Side” and discover the stories that animal tracks can tell us and make a set of your favorite tracks to take home.

Explore how species all across the animal kingdom use their “Super Senses” to see, hear, taste, and smell.

Discover how animals use camouflage to create a “Now You See It” act by blending into different environments.

For more information click here