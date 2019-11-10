Discounts on Veterans Day

(WIVB) — As a thank you for your service, local businesses and national companies are offering discounts – everything from dinner to a haircut to percentages off your total receipt.

Delta Sonic

Free car washes for veterans and service personnel.

Seneca Buffalo Creek and Seneca Niagara Casinos

Free buffet at Seneca Niagara (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) or a dining discount at The Creek (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.). Both also offer a $10 free slots play.

TOPS Markets

11 percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and active military personnel who shop at any location.

Make a big purchase, or get a haircut.

Dollar General

11 percent discount on qualifying items in store and online.

The Home Depot

10 percent military discount on in-store purchases on select items.

Kohl’s

Double the military discount, from 15-30 percent.

Lowe’s

10 percent discount on in-store purchases for all active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members.

Sport Clips

Check to see if a location near you offers free haircuts.

Target

10 percent off in-store and online through November 12.

Tractor Supply Company

15 percent off purchases at Tractor Supply Company stores.

Walgreens

20 percent off for military, Veterans and their families.

Bring a military ID or proof of service for:

Applebee’s

A select free meal: classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, 6 oz. top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, or three-cheese chicken penne.

Bob Evans

A select free meal: country biscuit breakfast, brioche French toast, mini sampler, stack of hotcakes for breakfast, soup and salad for lunch or dinner bell specials which include turkey & dressing, country fried steak, homestyle boneless fried chicken breast, and tender fried pork loin.

Buffalo Roadhouse Grill

Free lunch

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.

Chipotle

Buy-one-get-one-free for burritos, bowls, salads, and taco orders.

Chili’s

Free meal is your choice of chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, a bowl of chili or soup & salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, Just Bacon burger, Oldtimer with cheese, or cajun chicken pasta.

Cracker Barrel

A free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s

A free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free donuts at participating locations.

Grapevine Restaurant

Free Entrée, 10 percent off in the month of November.

IHOP

A free breakfast.

Jets Pizza

Any menu-priced pizza for 50 percent off.

Kohl’s

30 percent off in-store discount.

Little Caesars

A free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.

Olive Garden

A free meal.

Outback Steakhouse

A free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage.

Red Lobster

A free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin

A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks

A free coffee.

Subway

A free 6-inch sub.

Texas Road House

A free lunch.

TGI Fridays

A free lunch menu item up to $12.

Villa Italian Kitchen

Free slice of cheese pizza.