BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Discount Tire announced that it acquired the retail operations of Dunn Tire, which includes 25 locations across New York State and Pennsylvania.

Discount Tire, the largest family-owned tire retail business in the U.S., closed the transaction to purchase Dunn Tire on Sept. 30. Despite the acquisition, all Dunn Tire locations will still operate under the current brand name.

In addition, every current Dunn Tire retail management and store employee will retain their positions.

“We have the deepest respect for the strong culture that Discount Tire has fostered over its history,” said Dunn Tire chairman Randall Clark in a release. “In searching for the right partner that would uphold the highest standard of care and respect for our people and customers, it became clear that was something only Discount Tire could offer.”

Clark and a group of investors acquired Dunn Tire from founder James Dunn in the 1990s, according to the release. The well-known tire and auto maintenance shop has 12 locations in Western New York, spanning from Niagara Falls to the Southern Tier.

Dunn Tire executive Robert Clark will continue to manage the brand’s day-to-day operations, while Discount Tire senior vice president Chris Adams will oversee business segments.

“We are excited to connect with Randy and Robert Clark to bring Dunn Tire into our family as we enter the next phase of our company’s growth,” said Discount Tire chief revenue officer Christian Roe. “They have built an exceptional business serving customers across New York and Pennsylvania. Looking ahead, we will continue to grow our businesses in new markets and bring full-service offerings to customers.”