ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden on Friday, July 14, in response to local flooding following storms and heavy rain.

On Saturday, the governor’s office announced President Biden approved the request, providing funding for impacted communities.

“After devastating floods caused extreme damage across Upstate New York this month, I’m thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “My administration will work directly with FEMA in the coming weeks to ensure our local government partners receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process.”

According to the governor’s office, the formal declaration means federal financial assistance for recovery efforts in Ontario County and seven other counties across New York. The financial support will be used for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and public buildings and infrastructure repairs.

The funding will come primarily from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Other counties receiving assistance include Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland counties.

Further assistance to individuals and additional counties across the state remains under federal review.