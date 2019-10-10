Diocese of Rochester was in federal court Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester was in federal court on Thursday as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Rochester’s Diocese filed for chapter 11 last month after a slew of lawsuits were filed against the institution.

The meeting on Thursday was an opportunity for creditors and abuse survivors to get information about the Diocese.

“The questions fell into a number of categories and again the first was protection of children. What are the steps the diocese is taking to protect today’s children,” Ilan Scharf, attorney’s council said.

“As well as assisting with healing, for example, people made requests to obtain documents about abuse and uncover the cover up that had occurred for decades and that kind of information helps people heal.”

Filing chapter 11 gives the church the ability to continue to operate while working to pay off its debts.

News 8 WROC reached out to the Diocese for comment bu they declined out of respec for the court proceedings.