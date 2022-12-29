ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Worried about what might happen if you break that shiny new electronic device you got for Christmas? A new state law is aiming to give you more affordable repair options.

The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices, like phones, to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to ‘authorized repair providers’. It was signed into law Thursday by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The hope is this will create more numerous and less costly repair options for consumers. Sponsors of the new law, including Rochester Senator Samra Brouk, also hope it will have environmental benefits, cutting down on the waste stream, as more devices are fixed instead of being tossed in the trash.

New York is the first state in the nation to adopt this type of legislation. Rochester area Congressman Joe Morelle has proposed a similar measure on the federal level.

Earlier this year, Apple launched its ‘self repair‘ effort making parts available directly to consumers.