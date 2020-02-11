Young Lion Brewery and Genesee Brewery team up for chocolaty stout

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a collaboration sparked by “a mutual love and respect for brewing.”

In what is becoming a Rochester — and a New York — tradition, two area breweries, Genesee Brewery and Young Lion Brewing Company, worked together to create the “Chocolate Stout Collaboration.” The beer was canned in Young Lion’s facility in Canandaigua.

The beer hit the shelves ahead of Valentine’s Day, and is available in select locations util the supply runs out.

According to the companies, they fused Genesee’s “chocolate award winning taste profile” with Young Lion’s American stout. Head Brewer Phil Platz from Young Lion and Genesee Brewmaster Dean Jones worked together on the project.

The beer clocks in at 6% ABV, and was made with Dutch cocoa and chocolate truffle extract for an incredibly chocolaty but balanced taste.

It’s a fusion of approaches with Genesee’s “chocolate profile” and Young Lion’s American stout. Young Lion owner Jennifer Newman says balance is the keystone feature of Young Lion beer, and thinks this beer features the best of both worlds.

“It’s a perfect marriage,” Newman said. “You can taste the love in this one, for sure.”

Newman describes her passion for beer as lifelong, and even remembers always having a “Genny keg” in her basement growing up.

“My father believed in buying in quantity,” Newman said. “I grew up with 12 Horse or Genny Cream Ale in the basement, so when I met Dean Jones, I was just enamored because he’s just the incredible brewer that he is … I reached out to him for collaboration, and Dean in all of his wonderful supportive ways said ‘that would be amazing!'”

Before the beer hit the shelves, Genesee and Young Lion got together to try it right from the source for a tasting session; a fitting reward.

