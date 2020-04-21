Xerox manufacturing hand sanitizer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xerox announced on its website Tuesday that the company is shifting its business to start producing hospital-grade hand sanitizer. Xerox is aiming to produce 140,000 gallons of hand sanitizer by June.

The first batch of deliveries are scheduled to happen by the end of this month. The product will be made in both Rochester and Toronto facilities. Xerox will sell the hand sanitizer to resellers, who will then sell the product to healthcare organizations.

“This is a time for every company, every person, to look at what they can do to help society,” John Visentin said on the web page, vice chairman and chief executive of Xerox. “Essentials like hand sanitizer will continue to be in high demand. The team moved fast, figured out how to get over the hurdles and are starting to deliver product – all in under a month.”