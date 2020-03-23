What are you doing while at home to stay entertained and healthy? We want to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We want to know what folks in our area are doing during this time of isolation to stay safe, happy, and healthy.

Doreen Brockler: I have been Facetiming my grandkids. I normally watch them Monday-Friday, but haven’t seen them in over a week. I miss them terribly! Otherwise, staying in and washing my hands a lot!

Logan John: Nature walks, games, and homeschooling my daughter has been a great experience. She’s 6 and read to me for the first time!

Nathan Wirth: Trying to keep up on the exercise from home. Push-ups, sit-ups, and a lot of curls!

Noa Ferguson: Spectrum Creative Arts is offering free weekly arts programming (music, art, dance, theatre) on Facebook live. Content is accessibly for tiny tots through seniros, and meant to keep our minds and bodies active!

Bill D’Ettorre: This may sound stupid, but I have a few hundred T-shirts, so everyday I’m wearing a different shirt, posting a picture and trying to write something entertaining about it for my Facebook followers. Gives me a reason to get dressed.

Cathy Catanzarite Medina: Three generations hiking (and keeping our social distance).

Debbie Pangburn Youngs: Facebook and telephone. I am enjoying reading the responses, a couple have made me laugh and the rest make me smile to know that people are doing their best during this trying time. We are the champions and we are strong, we will get through this!

Deb Johnston Rawdon: Phone calls, texting, working on my final research paper and cleaning out in the house. Trying to rake the lawn, but it’s cold here in Potsdam!

Cody Zavaglia: Fishing! It’s the best social distancing hobby.

Mari Santiago Estremera: Facebook video messaging is a great way to connect with all your family across the states and in Puerto Rico. We have been connecting and you can play games and the filters are funny — it’s a great time!

Paulie Nguyen: Drive to the state parks for relief anxiety and get out of the vehicle and enjoy the fresh air!

Beth Moore Rhodes: We created a private Facebook group for my daughter’s UPK class. The teacher was so awesome and recorded what the kids do frequently in class. Watching my child so happy to have that one part of her routine back was amazing and emotional.

Rita Shanks: I actually just started using my landline. Haven’t picked this phone up in who knows how long, weird but it works. Just hearing my grandson’s voice makes my heart beat happy. I also use Facetime so I can see my older children laugh and spend time with them. God will work all this out! Just being patient and washing hands and wiping down hard surface until this coronavirus comes to an end!

Matthew Fuehrer: We are having camp fires and game nights. Building up the immune system.

Lori Coe Houghton: My daughter and her college friends are doing virtual Pilates online.

Sandy Allen: We are in Ithaca playing Jackbox games with our daughter in Syracuse and our son in Cortland.

Stephanie Rosebro Ritchie: Friends and I had a virtual cocktail party last night. Spent two hours catching up :).

Fred Gerstner Wild: Sent us this video of catching some big air while out getting some fresh air:

Ashley Cresce: Our neighborhood is going to start chalking on the sidewalks. Positive messages for each other and cute stuff for the kids to enjoy during walks.

Laurie Bas Rounsville: Facebook, texting — I have to go to work and I got plenty of people while I’m there, so quiet and alone time in the evening is fine with me.

Mary Hutchinson: Amazon echo shows with all the family, and Zoom for church services.

Kym Elizabeth: Family meetings on Zoom.

Corinne Taylor: Facebook chat, Facetime happy hours, group texts.

Kathy Meyer: Video chats for my kids with grandparents and watching live videos from zoos.

Meagan Tribunella: Working from home, working out and home schooling my 8 year old. Fun times!

Cheri Trimble: Painting. Here are my before and after pictures:

Daniel Tucker: Binge watching Modern Family

Maia Ellisif: I am going to put together a workout video playlist on YouTube. I’m going to get my hands on a yoga mat. The lviing room is about to become a home gym. After, of course, I can go for juice at the juice bar in the kitchen. Ginger ale + lychee + mango + orange = yum!

