Webster man turns favorite Christmas movie scenes into epic holiday display

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Late last night, a Webster man named Rick Harris sent us some awesome photos of his mannequin Christmas scenes.

All of you on our Facebook page loved it so much, we thought we’d head out there and talk to the man behind the stunning display.

Rick Harris he’s posing with us now famous scenes from classic #Christmas movies. He’s been working on these for a year, salvaging parts from different stores across the #Rochester area! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mGmqT3b3A6 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 6, 2019

These mannequins portray iconic scenes from a Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The clothes he bought from thrift stores, and the heads of the kid characters from beautician stores.

“ I triple dog dare you!” Naturally, that’s Rick‘s favorite quote from the movie. The detail on these is really impressive, and will hear more from Rick on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 later today! #ROC #Christmas pic.twitter.com/KVcLhzqHfz — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 6, 2019

For Harris, it was a year-long process.

“Every year these movies come on, they just make me laugh, I think everybody watches them over and over, and I just wanted to recreate the scene,” Harris said. “When sears went out of business in marketplace mall, I walked in and found some mannequins, I think everybody was looking at me like I had eight heads, and asked why I was buying them, but i had a plan and a vision.”

We asked him what his favorite quote from each movie was. Naturally, “I triple dog dare you” was one. The other … will stay off the record (Hint: It’s from this scene).