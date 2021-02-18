WATCH: Rochester’s Black Agenda Group discusses collective goals, vaccine equity

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joining News 8 anchor Adam Chodak for a Zoom meeting this week was representatives from the Black Agenda Group.

The Rochester-based organization is designed to make sure Black voices are part of the conversation to improve conditions for the Black community in Rochester.

In this discussion, members from the Black Agenda Group discuss their collective goals, and creating equity through vaccine distribution in the Rochester area.

Click the video player above for the full panel discussion.

