Victim’s family in pedestrian crash, county legislator call for police transparency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gabriel Cunningham, Roderick’s wife, Desiree Greer, his cousin, were just a couple of family members who gathered near the site of Roderick’s death to demand greater police transparency.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) led the press conference, and demanded three calls to action for law enforcement following a fatal accident:

Release the names of victims and drivers

Release details about the crash and how it happened

Discuss the reason for filing or not filing charges against the drivers

The crash happened Saturday, November 16th. According to officers, the driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene and has cooperated with Rochester Police Department’s investigation.

When information was released to the media, five days after the crash, Roderick was identified. Officials also say they were made aware of several posts that were circulating on social media involving the crash that indicated an elected official was involved.

Authorities say the vehicle doesn’t belong to any elected official, and the license plate on the vehicle is a personalized plate that does not have any affiliation with any elected office.

The driver was not charged.

On Parsells Ave, @rachbarnhart calls for transparency in fatal MVAs. We’re the spot where Roderick Cunningham died. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Fc2Dk3iyAK — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 25, 2019

The family is mostly concerned with the lack of transparency, and how they were treated by the police department. Greer painted a picture of a condescending tone by the police official she spoke to, and Gabriel felt as if her case was an inconvenience.

Barnhart wanted to emphasize that lack of police transparency and privacy of the driver takes away the dignity of the family members of a victim.

She stresses that driver privacy is not above the dignity of the family of the victims. #ROC — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 25, 2019

You can watch the full interview with Roderick’s family here:

Barnhart has also provided News 8 with a crowdfunding link for the family. Mary Lupien is listed as the organizer.