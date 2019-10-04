Turns out, ‘Sober October’ might be good for you

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Sober October” is here. It’s a growing social media trend in which people are going sober from mostly alcohol. Some Twitter users take it a step further:
One charity in the UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, asks people to be a “Soberhero.” They ask participants to sign up, and with the money saved, those participants donate to help support those with cancer. They claim to have raised the equivalent of over $1.5 million.
The same charity also claims that the average drinker will save the equivalent of just under $75.
We talked to a doctor at Rochester Regional Health who says there are possible health benefits, in addition to saving money.
Dr. Mark Winsberg, an addiction medical specialist at Greece Chemical Dependency, says that the saved money could be used to help form more healthy habits. The average drinker, according to Winsberg, consumes on average one drink a day for women, and two a day for men.
Winsberg also says that the reduced alcohol consumption will improve quality of sleep, and may help someone lose weight.