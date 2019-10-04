Turns out, ‘Sober October’ might be good for you

Positive effects for moderate drinkers stopping may include better sleep, a thinner waistline, but definitely a fuller wallet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Sober October” is here. It’s a growing social media trend in which people are going sober from mostly alcohol. Some Twitter users take it a step further:

Just decided that I’m going to do #SoberOctober.. The rules are:



– No marijuana

– No alcohol

– No soda

– No dfs

– No betting

– Limited social media

— 30 minutes per day



We’ll see how it goes 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jay (@MisterJHuffman) September 29, 2019

One charity in the UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, asks people to be a “Soberhero.” They ask participants to sign up, and with the money saved, those participants donate to help support those with cancer. They claim to have raised the equivalent of over $1.5 million.

The same charity also claims that the average drinker will save the equivalent of just under $75.

Today is your last chance to sign up to Go Sober!



Every penny you raise by taking part in Go Sober really does make a difference. £60 could fund a mindfulness session for up to 20 patients at a Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre.

Sign up! 👉 https://t.co/liETR7ue9R pic.twitter.com/gYCSW3MIFS — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) September 30, 2019

We talked to a doctor at Rochester Regional Health who says there are possible health benefits, in addition to saving money.

Dr. Mark Winsberg, an addiction medical specialist at Greece Chemical Dependency, says that the saved money could be used to help form more healthy habits. The average drinker, according to Winsberg, consumes on average one drink a day for women, and two a day for men.

Winsberg also says that the reduced alcohol consumption will improve quality of sleep, and may help someone lose weight.