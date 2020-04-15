1  of  75
Closings
Tree Town Cafe turns into neighborhood marketplace

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Tree Town Cafe opened in Penfield less than a a year ago. Owners Jenna Morgante and Pete Morgante opened up May 4th. The cafe has always provided a large range of goods, but now they’ve become a place where people can walk up, and safely shop for their groceries.

“We had a kick off,” Jenna said. “A lot of word of mouth from our amazing community.”

“Community” was a common word speaking to Jenna Morgante. Tree Town Cafe is nestled in a small building on Penfield Road. Because of their location, most of their clientele are people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods, or people coming in from a walk in the nearby Ellison Park or Corbett’s Glenn Park.

“We have cafe food, like sandwiches, soups, salads,” Jenna said. “We also make a lot of homemade bread… A full coffee menu, smoothies, ice cream, with vegan and gluten free options, a vintage candy section…”

Morgante said they use as many local sources for coffee and other ingredients as they can. They also baked their own bread.

Then the shutdown hit.

“The first day or so, my husband and I weren’t sure how we were going to survive,” she said. “We’re going to have to cut down on hours.”

But within three days, the Morgantes had to call all of their employees back. They were flooded with orders online, and call-in orders. They set up window-side pickup for safety, and they eventually put a tent up.

“My mother in law suggested that we start a market,” she said. “I thought, ‘I can’t do one more thing.'”

Turns out, her mother-in-law was onto something.

No need to cook at home! We now have Chef’s meals to go! 🙌🏻🎉We’re loving linking arms and partnering up with some of our favorite local foodie friends in the great ROC! While our cafe menu is still up and rolling (as well as this new daily outdoor market at the shop) we thought we’d throw a little fun into the mix and offer some meals-to-go from @chefs_catering ! 🍔🥙🍝🥘🍗🍲 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Their menu changes week to week with some extraordinary entries so you’ll never get board grabbing something new to take home, heat up at your convince, and enjoy! Or, if you’re eating on the go, we can even heat up for you! Scroll to the right to see this weeks menu- and stop by Tree Town to pick up anytime! (Individual and family-style meals available! Meat, chicken, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available!)

Jenna’s cousin owns a produce wholesale business in the public market. He’s been struggling, since restaurants aren’t open. He brought over produce one day. It was such a success, he kept bringing more over.

“We’re zoned as an urban cafe with bakery and market items,” Jenna said.

All of sudden, they found themselves operating a neighborhood market using almost all local vendors and sources. Essentially, people can grocery shop at Tree Top Cafe.

They even sell toilet paper.

Because we are having way to much fun with this lol…our TP cute little TP care packages are now also for sale in our shop just for fun ❤️☺️. Grab one for a friend just to let them know you care ❤️. We just realized they really do fit our March St. Patricks theme with the Celtic Brand! ☘️😭😂☘️. They are stamped with our logo, bundled in green twine, with a little glittery shamrock and an a little Irish Blessing tucked in to brighten someone’s day ☘️❤️. $2 a care package … they’re just for fun to bless a friend with…. no hoarding please haha😉🙃☘️ P.S. They are still included as a little gift from us to you in every GrubHub order but we’re now also adding them in for every Pop-n-Pay order from our Tree Town App ☺️. Happy trails & keep sharing love not germs ❤️ ~ your friends at Tree Town 🌳☕️

People can order ahead through their app or website for window side pickup. Jenna is continually thankful for the support they have given her, even if she occasionally has to raise her voice to tell people to stay six feet apart.

Her customers have kept her so busy they’ve actually had to hire nearly a dozen workers — plus a market manager — just make sure they can keep up.

“It’s amazing to keep my employees employed,” she said. “But if can help people feel more comfortable and a few more people safe, that’s huge for me.”

