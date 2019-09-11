City of Geneva hosts 9/11 ceremony around their iconic memorial

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A small community by the lake, surrounding a granite memorial.
They are somberly remembering a day that is set in stone for every American.
Their iconic granite memorial, donated by the Fratto family, was defaced and restored.
On Wednesday, the community came together. Every year, more and more people come to show their strength and solidarity.
Those who participated in the ceremony share their memories of that day:
Those who spoke: Lucile Mallard, president of the Geneva NAACP, and sang the National Anthem at the event, Powers, and Fratto.