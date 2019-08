ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beer and donuts — not a typical pairing for most, but two local businesses are hoping to change that idea.

Three Heads Brewing and Donuts Delite are collaborating on a new Apple Fritter Ale.

The beer, which will be made with Donuts Delite apple fritter donuts, will be released September 13 — perfect timing for fall flavoring.

It’s donut day at 3HB with Sam Fantauzzo and Donuts Delite! Posted by Three Heads Brewing on Wednesday, August 21, 2019











Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have more on this local business story later today.