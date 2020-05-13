1  of  76
The story behind this haunting photo taken in Honeoye Falls

HONEYOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — This omnious and eerie photo perhaps provides the juxtaposition of the pandemic; dread looking out into a world that is devoid of people out and about.

“It’s right at the four corners in Honeoye Falls,” said the photographer Paul Bergwall. “I had seen that skeleton many, many times. I had seen it in the back of the building looking down on the parking lot. I never paid much attention to it.

“In the front o the building, in the bright light,” he said. “I was surprised at how effective the photo was when I processed it.”

He said the building is an old video store, right at the one stoplight in Honeoye.

He’s a retired Fairport High School photography teacher. Bergwall has a diverse background in printing photos, including a nearly ten-year stretch working with Kodak on printing black and white photos.

“I’ve always worked in the industry, but not really as a photographer,” Bergwall said.

He has been posting daily photos he’s taken during the pandemic. This was number 42 (the meaning of life, right?)

HAPPY ARBOR DAY !!!!

Bergwall is about 50 days into his daily posts, calling it his “coronavirus project.” He has enough stored for a while, so he doesn’t have to go out and shoot everyday. He always keep his social distance while shooting… Which is just fine for him.

“I really enjoyed this little town,” he said. “I started the project because a friend suggested that I capture the eeriness of it… There’s an opportunity to take photos without people in them, without a lot of cars,” he said. “I’ve taken a lot of photos with out the distractions of people.

“I don’t like people looking at me while I’m working,” he said. “It’s nice not having all these people look at ya.”

