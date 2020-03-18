Live Now
‘The Solitary Show’ is doing a livestream concert; viewers can tip for musicians and crew

The show features Honey and Vinegar, and Big Logic & The Truth Serum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the initial shutdown of bars, restaurants, and venues, a businesses and people began losing money. Gig workers — including — musicians, saw huge parts of their income vanish.

“It’s not just the musicians, it’s sound engineers, the lighting engineers, it’s the Uber driver who drove the people there to see the show, it’s the restaurant that they stopped at along the way, it’s bar they would have gone to after the show,” said Matthew Ramerman, the owner of The Green Room recording studio.

“We kind of knew it would happen,” said Andy Waters, who works at del Lago Casion, and owns his own lighting company. He’s been in production for 24 years. “I’ve been out of work for two weeks now.”

“I’m losing basically a very steady 40-hour AV/production crew paycheck,” Waters said. “It’s hard to budget when you don’t know how long this is going to last… (But) I have a feeling that our business will pick right back up when we can work, because they’re have been a lot of cancelled shows.”

Some musicians, like local singer songwriter Alan Murphy, have taken to doing livestreams with a “digital tip jar” to help smooth things over financially. You can watch that livestream here.

He thinks there’s some silver lining:

“I think people are paying attention to the music in a different way than before,” Murphy said. “I feel like there’s a need for (music) right now, and I realize that people want this… Playing music, you don’t always know how valuable it is, but now you do.”

“The Solitary Show” is taking live streaming to another level, by live streaming a concert tonight at 7pm on their Facebook page. The show features two groups, duo called “Honey and Vinegar,” and a band called “Big Logic & The Truth Serum.”

“It’s been quite a whirlwind,” Water said. He wants to show that things can be normal.

“We want people to be able to enjoy live music,” Waters said. “Because we know that not only the musicians are struggling, but fans are struggling because they can’t go out and see their favorite bands.”

But is taking the proper precautions with people in a small-ish space.

“We are following of the CDC regulations and guidelines,” he said. “We’re bringing our own hand towels, and soap… We’re wiping down microphones, and I’ll be doing the interviews from six feet away tonight.”

Even though the livestream is free, Waters is asking for “pledges.” All of that money goes to the musicians, and everyone in the production crew. Eventually, they’re looking to do more shows in different locations, and maybe set up fundraisers for the community at large.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

