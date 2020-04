ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In addition to providing video renting services, and livestreaming performances from their cafe’s social media, The Little Theatre is now offering curbside pickup of their beloved popcorn Friday and Saturday.

Patrons of the popcorn can pick up both days 5:30pm-6:30pm and 6:30pm. Ordering for both days ends today.

They even have a dedicated “Popcorn Hotline” at 585-258-0400. With you order number, they can deliver right to your car, or arrange touchless pickup.