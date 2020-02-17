‘The Firing Pin’ is looking to create a multi-use ‘gun club’ in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Firing Pin is a gun range in Bergen. Now, they’re looking to expand both their company and their services, by developing a 22-acre piece of land that was formerly PolarWave, a snowtubing park, into a multi-use “gun club.” Owner Brandon Lewis wants to fill a void in the gun owner community by creating a space where both gun owners and their families can be.

Lewis is targeting a “limited open” for the gun club in June.

The area on Harloff road in Batavia runs parallel to 490, and is relatively isolated from residential areas.

I caught up with Brandon Lewis, the owner of The Firing Pin in Bergen. He’s looking to turn the 22-acre property behind him into a gun club, with multi-use capability:



There also might be a drive-in movie theatre, and a zip line. He's thinking of a limited open in June.

Lewis describes The Firing Pin — which opened in 2014 — as an indoor shooting range, gun store, gunsmith, and training center. But most importantly, it breaks the mold. He saw it as filling a void in his community.

“We have people from every walk of life, every age bracket, it’s really a gathering place,” Lewis said.

Now, with creating this space:

“This will focus more on training, on classes, just doing things that we can’t do in the indoor range,” Lewis said. “Much more tactical training… We can open this up to law enforcement.”

Expanding “gun services” is only part of that. Lewis sees The Firing Pin as a filling a void for gun lovers — by creating a friendly environment — and looks to dedicate part of this new gun club into that.

“We’re going to see what the community wants it to evolve into,” Lewis said. “Right now we have plans on putting in a trap and skeet field, and if those are of interest of people, we’ll expand it.”

Lewis says that they will even create more family-friendly areas, in addition to the shooting ranges.

Brandon Lewis at The Firing Pin also wants to include family-friendly entertainment at the 22-acre lot; including a nighttime drive-in movie theatre, since shooting can only happen during the day.

“I don’t think those two things are mutually exclusive,” Lewis said. “Firearms are an American tradition, they’re part of our history.”

“Eventually we’d like to see a drive-in movie theater here,” Lewis said. “The shooting can really only happen during the daytime, a drive-in movie theater can only happen at night, so we thought that would pair well.”

Lewis also said they’re looking into creating a zip line, endurance obstacle courses, and even set up pavilions for other entertainment adventures.

He also assures anyone who would attend that every single safety precaution would be taken.

“We just want to get firearms back into that positive public eye,” Lewis said.