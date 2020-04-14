Live Now
'The Changemakers': New Rochester Museum and Science Center exhibit announced for October

Digital Exclusives

The exhibit showcases women who made great change in the world, through adversity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Museum and Science Center may be closed to the public for now, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped working. Over Zoom today, a panel announced a new exhibit. It’s called “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World.”

The exhibit showcases the stories of over 100 historical and modern era Rochester area and regional women, as well as women from the Haudensaunee Confederacy.

The exhibit will be open October 9th on the museum’s third floor. 

“RMSC holds robust collections from Rochester’s history and has the unique capability to tell the stories of these innovators and ‘changemakers’ in a way that engages, excites, and informs all visitors,” said Hillary Olson, President and CEO of RMSC in statement today.

What makes this exhibit different is that the museum took a community-curated approach. By forming a Exhibit Development Committee, the museum has been able to make sure that there is equal representation throughout the exhibit, form African-American, Latinx, Haudenosaunee, and Asian community.

The committee also made decisions about how each display is showed.

“We wanted ‘The Changemakers’ to go beyond the standard narrative to highlight the life and work of women whose stories haven’t always been celebrated,” said Kathryn Murano Santos, Senior Director of Collections and Exhibitions at RMSC. “Historic and contemporary women of all backgrounds have made really important contributions that impact all aspects of our lives, and it’s critical to acknowledge that in public spaces like museums.”

“Through this profound collaboration, I believe we have created a unique and transformative exhibition on women,” said Dr. Irma McClaurin, an activist, anthropologist, and Owner of Irma McClaurin Solutions. “It will serve as a beacon of hope and a concrete example of the power and necessity of weaving diversity, equity, and inclusion into every aspect of society.”

The RMSC is also running a daily Youtube series, and donations to the museum are welcome.

