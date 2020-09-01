Alicia Keys-signed piano finds new home at The Avenue Blackbox Theater in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A theater in Rochester is now the owner of a special piano, a Steinway Boston 126E upright piano, that was signed by singer Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner.

“We’re grateful and honored this gorgeous piano will now have a home in a space that believes deeply in the power of music and performing arts to change lives. We know it’s legacy will live in the hearts of generations to come,” said Avenue Blackbox Founder and Artistic Director Reenah Golden in a press release.

The @MusiCares charity auction winner will place the beautiful @SteinwayAndSons piano, signed by #AliciaKeys, in Rochester's Avenue Blackbox Theatre to expand its musical learning program for youth and adults. 🖤🎹 https://t.co/j0gQPgZwFp — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) September 1, 2020

The bright turquoise upright piano was won at an auction to support “MusiCares COVID-19 Relief.” The piano was originally owned by Keys, and all of the auction proceeds generated $35,000.

“Having performed professional style concerts at nursing homes for over 25 years, I am aware of

the power of music to change lives,” said auction winner Andy Nahas, in a statement provided to the media by Steinway & Sons.

Nahas went on to donate the piano to The Avenue Blackbox Theatre.

“I can’t wait for whoever gets this piano to feel the magic inside of it, and for us to continue to support and love each other,” said Keys in a statement.