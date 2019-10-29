The $10 million ‘quarry home’ in Penfield looks just as good in fall

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Remember the $10 million home in Penfield in the rehabilitated quarry? Turns out, it looks just as amazing in fall.

Remember the $10 million home in Penfield in the old rehabilitated quarry? There’s still a lot of interest in the home, and you can see why! A lot of fall foliage has been swept away by the wind, but it’s still an amazing sight in autumn. Sights and sounds for @News_8 soon! pic.twitter.com/4NQAdcrgKo — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 29, 2019

The owners of the property, Bob and Amy Tait (partners in Old Quarry Lane, LLC) released this statement at the time of the original listing:

“We bought the former sand quarry and concrete plant over four years ago for investment as a potential development site. Since then, much of the heavy lifting has been done to clean up, secure and landscape the property, bring in public utilities and build the newly completed lodge. The versatile design of the lodge offers a phenomenal venue for private family gatherings, or for charitable, corporate or community events.“

Incredible experience today touring a $10 million property in #Penfield. This home is surrounded by 180 acres of a rehabilitated quarry; only *ten minutes* from downtown. The views left me speechless. More on https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/VPpM76NLYc — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 26, 2019

According to Dick Garth, the listing’s agent, indicates that there has been “a lot of interest in the property,” which he describes as a “reclaimed industrial property (turned into) a natural wonderland.”

The photos were serendipitously taken on Bob Ross’s birthday. Check out some more of them here:



















