Teams meet ahead of next week’s 2019 Teddi Bowl

MENDON, N.Y., (WROC) — The Canandaigua Braves and the Victor Blue Devils will square off in this year’s Teddi Bowl. It’s a fundraising and awareness event for Camp Good Days and Special Times.

“It celebrates the courage of the children at Camp Good Days,” said Gary Mervis, founder of the camp.

Most of the kids, according to Mervis, can’t play football, but they still want to be a part of it.

It’s the Teddi Bowl kickoff with @CampGoodDays the game featuring @CABraves and @VictorSchools Game is this Thursday the first Section V game of the year !! @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/EGs6rlbr9N — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 30, 2019

“Every red-blooded American boy and probably a lot of girls are dreaming of scoring that wining touchdown or making that winning kick,” said Mervis. “It’s not in the picture for them, and this is an opportunity for our kids to be part of a special high school football game.”

Players and coaches from both teams shared what this intense rivalry means to them, and how the games takes on a special meaning.

“The football game is a big part of it against Victor,” said Canandaigua head coach Jeff Welch. “But when you get into the true meaning of the game, it makes it even more exciting, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

Members of each team went and visited the camp, something that Mervis describes as the important part.

Camp Good Days participant Camren Wright ,who was diagnosed with stage four cancer, also said that he loves football, and that it’s a great opportunity to meet the players.

The game will be Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 7pm at Victor High School. Tickets can be purchased by following this link.

Mervis discusses why the most important part of football is developing young men into good citizens: