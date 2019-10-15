‘Taylor TV’ in a Spencerport elementary school has kids reading the news

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Taylor TV at Taylor Elementary School in Spencerport started in 2017. Ken Rhodes, instrumental teacher for 4th and 5th grade at Taylor Elementary, wanted a way video broadcast the morning announcements.

“We didn’t have capability to do it live, so I thought it would be just as easy to film it the day the before,” Rhodes said.

The students come in every day around 11:15 a.m. to record. The students reading the news change every month, and are selected from the “safety patrol members” and the “flag guardians.” This crew of fifth graders, Noah Rodgers, Peyton Nasadoski, and Daniel Zarpentine, has only been doing it for two weeks, and they’re established pros already.

Noah, Peyton, and Daniel are reading the news at #TaylorElementary in #Spencerport! I might have even have made a guest appearance on #TaylorTV! More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7! pic.twitter.com/PJqpfzpdHW — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 15, 2019

Rhodes writes the script, and he color codes the text.

“You say the birthdays, and who’s the student of the month for band, and then you say something special about the day,” Nasadoski said.

“Each day someone picks the color they want,” Zarpentine said.

They get one round of practice, and then they record. After they record, Rhodes puts it all together, and sends it off. The job has an added benefit:

“The kids are like local celebrities, so when the younger classes get out and see them in the hall, they, ‘Oh there are those Taylor TV kids, I see you on TV!'” Rhodes said.

Ken Rhodes teaches instrumental music at #TaylorElementary. He started #TaylorTV in 2017. With around 60 kids, he’s produced over 150 episodes. More on Ken and his awesome crew on @News_8 at 5:30pm and online at https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/a9eKkqMpzj — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 15, 2019

The kids just like to hang out with their friends, but the reward for Rhodes is seeing them grow.

“I watch them go from the first day when they come in to do it, and their last day at the end of the month, but watching at how much they progress at reading the news and how much more comfortable they get at reading the news, that’s great,” Rhodes said.

More than 60 kids have the read the news, and they’ve produced hundreds of episodes, and every newscast ends with a little bit of positivity.

Rhodes also tells News 8 that Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport has live video broadcasts each morning, so this might be good prep for them.

Watch the full episode they produced today here: