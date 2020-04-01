1  of  75
‘Stone Soup’ connects regional distilleries and wineries to make 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 20,000 gallons a week. That’s the goal that the new “Stone Soup” initiative is promising. 11 Rochester and Finger Lakes distilleries and wineries have started to work together to meet the need.

Stone Soup says that the sanitizer will be free for all non-profits, and will be sold at cost to for-profit businesses. Shipping starts this week to ambulances, fire departments, hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

The deliveries will go to the counties of Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca, Ontario, Yates and Schuyler, and orders can start Sunday at their website.

The initiative takes its name from the European folk story — where a village makes a soup using one ingredient from each person to feed the community — and was started by Chris Carlsson. He’s an advisor to spirit companies, and he brought along Aspire, a “boutique business transformation agency” to help lead. That agency is Ron Dougherty and Jonathan Romeyn.

“We have a unique opportunity as an industry to make a positive and critical contribution to people’s lives right now,” said Carlsson in a statement.

“The COVID-19 crisis is affecting our entire community and changing how business look and act,” added Dougherty and Romeyn in a statement. “We’re incredibly thankful to all of the distilleries and wineries for coming together to help meet this critical need. In this time of crisis, this partnership highlights how we can work together and innovate to meet the pressing needs of our community’s most vulnerable.”

Some of the businesses involved are Fox Run Vineyards, Swedish Hill Vineyard & WineryHazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Unchartered Spirits, O’Begley Distillery, and Last Shot Distillery.

