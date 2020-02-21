‘Sticky Soul & BBQ’ open today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The journey is over. Sticky Soul & BBQ is open for business on the corner of Atlantic and Culver. It’s in the former home of the original Sticky Lips.

Owner Howard Nielsen opened the initial location on the corner of Atlantic and Culver in 2004. Following the original’s success, he opened up the Juke Joint location in Henrietta, then closed down the original.

Nielsen says the neighborhood and the community is why he came back.

It’s open! Sticky Soul and BBQ is slinging fusion food as we speak! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/fVJqmO3kmC — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 20, 2020

The food is mostly BBQ — even with some vegetarian options — but will be tinged with more Jamaican flavors, and some flavors more associated with African-American cuisine. Nielsen describes the logo as having three women representing the Jamaican flavors, the “soul” flavoring, and the original Sticky Lips taste.

“The food theme is soul food, good for the soul,” said “food creator” Trish Gallagher. “We have collard greens, cabbage, and all that great stuff. We have those smokers in the back, so we’ll be smoking all of our own meats … We’re going to do a lot of smoking.”