‘Stems for Change’ decorates Frederick Douglass statues in Rochester with donated flowers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Molly McDonald is a violinist with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, but while she has been honing her musical career, she has also been growing flowers.

She has turned that hobby into a passion and fundraiser for social equity called “Stems for Change.”

In her seven years playing with the RPO, McDonald has seen how music connects the community, and she is taking her passion for flowers and turning into a driver for social change.

Each week on her Facebook page, she asks for donations for black-owned institution or a institution that works for minority communities.When you donate, she sends flower to your friends.

In her most recent campaign, she took monetary donations for the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, and flower donations and decorated the Frederick Douglass statues throughout Rochester.

“It’s simply meant to be a gesture of kindness in the wake of all these disappointing things that happen,” she said. “We can respond with greater acts of kindness, and that’s what I want people to think when they see the decorated statues.”

