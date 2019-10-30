Sign on Dewey Ave. building intrigues ‘Arrested Development’ fans in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sign on a Dewey Avenue building in Rochester is creating a buzz for fans of the TV show Arrested Development.

The sign, with a symbol of a house in front of the letters “Nu Start” is reminiscent of the TV show’s character Tobias Funke, who decided to make “A New Start” in life, and symbolized his philosophy by getting a custom license plate that read “ANUSTART.”

(News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

The business itself doesn’t appear to be real, with little-to-nothing available online for further information and no contact resources, but its presentation is consistent with local artists associated with Current Seen, “a contemporary art biennial” in Rochester that includes installations and exhibits throughout the city from October 4 through November 17.

Current Seen made headlines earlier this month with an installation at Parcel 5, that appeared to be a construction sign, showing renderings of five L-shaped high-rise buildings which appeared to be McDonald’s McCafes stacked on top of each other. It also showed a theatre with a McDonalds sign above it. City officials quickly noted that the sign was fake and not an actual construction rendering.

(News 8 WROC Photo)

When News 8 digital reporter Dan Gross went to check out “Nu Start,” the door was locked and no one appeared to be inside. There was a Ring Doorbell system, but other than that bit of technology, and an interesting sign, it appeared to be completely vacant.

When asked about the signage, Current Seen simply said:

While details of the real-or-not business and its sign remain curiously subdued, a post by Reddit user r/ronisolomondds on the Rochester Reddit has caught the attention of the city. The post has been a top performer on the site for most of Tuesday and Wednesday with more than 100 up-votes and more than a dozen comments.

Arrested Development developed a cult-like following after it was abruptly cancelled on FOX in 2006 after three seasons. Due to its enthusiastic fan base, the series was revived for two more seasons by Netflix in 2013, and 2018.

As far as Nu Start goes, here’s what we could find:

Two addresses:

1577 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14615 (where the sign in this story is)

522 Greenleaf Meadows, Rochester, NY 14612 (an apartment complex)

Phone number:

585-622-9046 (could not reach anyone at this number despite multiple attempts)

From Buzzfile:

Nu Start Transportation Services is located in Rochester, New York. This organization primarily operates in the transportation services industry within the transportation services sector. This organization has been operating for approximately two years. Nu Start Transportation Services is estimated to generate $140,954 in annual revenues, and employs approximately seven people at this single location.