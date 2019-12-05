Settling the great debate: Real vs. fake Christmas trees

The real tree provides an outdoor experience and connection to tradition, while the artificial tree provides convenience and customization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wisteria Flowers and Gifts on Culver Road has been in business for 27 years. They came from humble beginnings: Owner Jenni Ralph says it started in her mom’s basement. After she finished college, she came back home to help her start it off.

Wisteria Flowers and Gifts on Culver Road is not only filled with beautiful and shiny things, it’s a great place for people who are looking for artificial trees. I talk to their owner about the business. That will be on https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 for @News_8 soon. pic.twitter.com/BgQNfL99Wa — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 4, 2019

It began as a dried flower shop, then they started with fresh flowers, then the artificial flowers and plants that fill the store now.

“The process starts with the designer picking out the flower selection with our customers, we do a lot of custom work,” Ralph said. “We’ll have them bring in paint swatches, fabric samples, all different kinds of things, to give us an inspiration, and some pictures of where this piece will be going.”

After sometimes even in one day, the tree is designed, and built.

When it comes to buying an artificial tree, you gain convenience and customization. Not to mention there’s no need to clean up needles, or risk your pet chewing up the tree or drinking the water.

Jenni at Wisteria says her favorite part of the holiday season is working with clients new and old on custom decorations, either with their famous artificial plants, or with living plants. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Ne4Vr5U6Nq — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 4, 2019

But even if you don’t get a custom tree, it will still be disassembled, brought to your home and reassembled.

And the artificial tree has one big benefit:

“The artificial flowers last forever,” Ralph said. “It’s a magical time of year, and people really love the holidays, so they’re excited, and it gets us excited, and creating these beautiful creations that they will pass down from year to year, it’s really great.”

Wow, check out this view at #StokoeFarms! It’s cold, but beautiful. I had a ton of fun hanging out there and seeing some tress prepped. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/i5zuCuzTAU — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 4, 2019

Now unlike artificial trees, the traditional Christmas pine trees like at Stokoe Farms don’t last forever. They have been in business since 1812, and part of their land is the original 100 acres. They’ve “only” started selling Christmas trees for the past thirty years, and the biggest change for the trees is when they’re sold.

“Christmas has really encroached almost on the fall season,” owner Suzanne Stokoe said. “It’s basically getting your pumpkin to getting your Christmas tree.”

She says the traditional Christmas tree is the centerpiece of the holiday.

“It’s the look, and most people say it’s the smell,” Stokoe said. “It brings back nostalgia… It brings everything what Christmas time is about together.”

I also had a chance to hang out with the awesome crew from #StokoeFarms about why they love their real trees so much! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VT5LtLYPLj — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 4, 2019

She also says that Christmas trees are the ecologically sustainable choice, and wants to keep Christmas “real.”

“There is nothing greener than a real Christmas tree,” Stokoe said.

She says the trees can be planted on land that’s not suitable for other crops, creates open space, creates habitats for small creatures, and of course, recycles carbon dioxide into oxygen.

“The most important thing to our family and our staff is to help families experience the traditions of Christmas,” Stokoe said.