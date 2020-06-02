Three Heads & Rohrbach’s ‘Kind Kitty’ collab is back, new Simpsons-inspired beer on tap this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you missed out on the collaborative sensation the “Kind Kitty” the last time around, don’t worry. It’s back.

Rohrbach Brewing Co. and Three Heads Brewing worked together over the phone, keeping their physical, but not social distance, to create this beer. Brewers Derek Armstrong (Three Heads) and Joel Will (Rohrbachs) spent many hours dialing in their newest collaboration.

The result was a beer combining notes of each of their iconic IPAs: Rohrbach’s “Space Kitty,” and Three Heads’ “The Kind.”

The beer sold out so fast that the brewery, that for almost a month after they sold out, the brewery was adding “WE DO NOT HAVE ANY MORE OF THE KIND KITTY LEFT” to their regular posts on their beer and service offerings.

Also this week, starting on Wednesday, the brewery is offering a beer on tap inspired by the Simpsons character Nelson Muntz.

Named after the character’s catchphrase, the brewery says on their Facebook page that the beer is a New England-style IPA, and contains “Nelson Sauvin” hops.