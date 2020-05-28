1  of  74
Seabreeze Amusement Park celebration of The Jack Rabbit is postponed; no firm date for reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you grew up in Rochester, you probably have a beloved childhood or family memory at Seabreeze. The park is a cultural and economic institution in Rochester, but like an innumerable number of businesses in the US, a lot of their plans have been put on hold.

The park — which has been open since 1879 — is on Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan, according to Scott Diamond, the marketing manager of the park. Since no specific date for the beginning of Phase 4 has been put in place, the park cannot give a specific reopening date.

But more than a typical summer was planned; the park was going to celebrate the 100th birthday of the The Jack Rabbit; the oldest continuously operating roller coaster in America.

“While we’ll miss the chance to ride the Jack Rabbit on its ‘official birthday’ of May 31, we plan to host a celebration event to mark this milestone at the park later this
summer,” Diamond said.

When it does open, Diamond says “the park will be fully compliant with established CDC and NYS guidelines using solutions such as sanitization, social distancing, (and the) use of masks.”

The park also says it will bring back its fulltime staff, and bring on the new crop of summer workers.

