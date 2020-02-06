SciFiTech exhibit at RMSC inspires learning through popular culture

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The on-going SciFiTech exhibit at the Rochester Museum and Science Center is designed to help museum goers learn about science through popular culture. The exhibit is open until May 11th. It includes some iconic set pieces, artifacts, and displays.

It even provides some classic lines and phrases:

“I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

HAL 9000 uttered that famous phrase in Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

“It looks at how science fiction in the movies we watch, to TV shows the books we read, how that’s really influencing researchers, scientists, and futurists,” said Dr. Calvin Uzelmeier, Director of Featured Content at RMSC. “To imagine and create the science and the world we’re living in today.”

Uzelmeier admits that he grew up watching Star Wars, and reading Douglas Adams, and Asimov. He might describe himself as a “sci-fi geek.” But this exhibit isn’t just for pop culture enthusiasts, or people who grew up watching sci-fi.

“It does a really great job of creating immersive spaces,” Uzelmeier said. “We want to engage people in the experience.”

It’s a place where everyone can have the fires of their imaginations stoked, including one of Rochester’s iconic artists:

@rocrmsc preview party your boy got the chance to chill in the DeLorean 🤯, play with a huge Light Bright💡, and got high on Donkey Kong🕹! Get your gigawatts ready ‘cause when this baby hits 88 miles per hour you’re gonna see some serious💩! @rmsc Scifitech Exhibit is open! pic.twitter.com/tnNSiqMQIX — Shawn Dunwoody (@shawndunwoody) October 13, 2019

“It’s getting people excited about learning, it’s creating opportunities and experiences for people who hasn’t otherwise been interested in this kind of stuff,” Uzelmeier said. “Or hadn’t thought about what a pixel is or why its important, or how does magnetic levitation work, or how do these ideas come about? But to really get excited about learning more, and not just getting their answers here, but walking out our doors, and saying:

“There’s more I want to learn about that.”

Of course, in the realm of pop culture, one of the most iconic pieces of sci-fi is actually in the exhibit; the famed DeLorean from “Back to the Future.”

Whether or not you're a scifi or Back to the Future fan🤓, this was an exciting moment.🙌 The best part was realizing E.T. was sitting in the passenger seat of the car.😜 #nicemove (swipe ➡️ for that one) pic.twitter.com/FnKWggMakE — Rochester Museum & Science Center (@rocRMSC) October 2, 2019

“Part of the joy is seeing it come to life,” Uzelmeier said.