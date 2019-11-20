RPO nominated for two Grammy Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

American Rapture, an RPO recording feature directed by Ward Stare with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis, was nominated Tuesday morning. Even though Stare was in Australia when the announcement came in, he released a video thanking everyone involved, especially the audience.

Stare, Kondonassis, and the RPO. Photo by Erich Camping

The recording was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Classical Contemporary Composition. He also provided News 8 with this written statement:

“It is an incredible honor to be included among such incredible artists and to receive this prestigious recognition from colleagues. Many people worked tirelessly to bring American Rapture to life”, said Music Director Ward Stare. “I would like to especially thank our soloist, Yolanda Kondonassis for her phenomenal artistry and renowned composer Jennifer Higdon for entrusting us with the recording and world premiere of her brilliant, inspired music. None of this would have been possible without the generous support of wonderful patrons – both locally and nationally – and the talents of our Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. We all share in tremendous pride of this accomplishment!”

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

American Rapture album includes the world premiere recording of Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon’s Harp Concerto, written for and dedicated to Kondonassis.

Kondonassis. Photo by Erich Camping

American Rapture also includes Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1 in One Movement, Op. 9 and the world premiere recording of Patrick Harlin’s Rapture. According to RPO officials, the album is designed to highlight three generations of American composition, and, as defined by Harlin in the context of his work, to depict rapture not as a religious event, but as an experience of extreme human emotion.

Stare, Higdon, and Kondonassis. Photo by Erich Camping

To see the complete list of 2020 Grammy nominations, visit this website.