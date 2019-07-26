Rockin’ Rochester Weekender: Local music festival this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two nights of rock ‘n’ roll with 14 bands and eight DJs from near and far — that’s happening this weekend in Rochester.

The Rockin’ Rochester Weekender is happening Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at Photo City Improv Comedy and Music Venue on Atlantic Avenue.

The event, sponsored by Dive Records, features both local and touring acts:

Band Bios

The Fleshtones — (NYC) Since 1976, THE FLESHTONES have been blending R&R and R&B, serving it across the globe with smiles, attitude, and sweat, & calling it SUPER ROCK! (Yep Roc )

DIRTY FENCES (NYC) — New York City’s favorite hard-working band. Dirty Fences’ fast, catchy, street-level, rock n roll will LIGHT THE FIRE OF YOUR DESIRE. (Greenway Records, Slovenly Recordings)

Bloodshot BILL (Montreal) — Bloodshot Bill started in his hometown of Montreal around 1998, with just a guitar and a stomp board. Since then, he’s had over 30 releases and played all over the world. Artist Joe Coleman once called him “a cross betwen Jimmie Rodgers & Popeye”, and director John Waters says he’s “like Roy Orbison with a head wound”. (Norton Records – Where the Loud Sound Abounds!, Goner Records, PIG BABY Records, and many, many more)

The Surfrajettes (Toronto) — Psychedelic instro surf band. (Hi-Tide Recordings)

The Brooklyn Bluebirds (NYC) — Brooklyn’s finest Doo Wop pals.

The Elevator Operators (NYC) — Going Up! The Elevator Operators have the button of the lift pushed to the 1960s rock ‘n roll floor.

The Hi-Risers — The Hi-Risers are a three piece, song oriented rock & roll band. Drawing their inspiration from the 1950’s and early 1960’s, you’ll hear all the genres that influenced the creation of rock & roll in their music, from rockabilly to rhythm & blues, brill building pop to doo-wop, country to surf. The Hi-Risers energetic performances have been welcome across the USA and Europe.

The Fox Sisters — The Fox Sisters are six piece hard drivin’ high energy all original rock&roll&rhythm&blues dance band. Rochester NY’s premier party starters.

Televisionaries — The Televionaries are a 3 piece rock n roll band from Rochester NY. They are also brothers.

(Reel Time)

Harmonica Lewinski — Out for kicks, Harmonica Lewinski plays music that has been called “tropical trash, greasy garage, dirty disco, and party punk.” In between touring the USA and releasing a slew of vinyl and cassette tapes, they have built a following with their original sound and dance-party live shows. Calling all freaks – get to the go-go. (Reel Time)

Aweful Kanawful & His Rubber Husband’s Band — The image and sound of Aweful Kanawful is a fun interpretation of what goes on in front-man Austin’s mind; a grand experiment with more than desirable results. It’s a circus, it’s a party, it’s a collaboration, it’s sure to get the crowd excited and moving. (Chocolate Chin)

Dangerbyrd — Rock’n’Roll, Cosmic American Music, harmonies, electricity.

The Low Spirits — Rock’n’Roll from the garage.

Beef Gordon — Beef Gordon has been labeled as: visionary, provocateur, drifter, former evangelical, white collar criminal, existentialist, and world class singer.

DJs

A dance party is scheduled to begin after performers end their shows both nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights. Attendees must be 21 or older with valid ID.

Sticky Lips BBQ will be vending in the parking lot both nights andwill have vegetarian options available.

Vending will be provided by Nostalgia Inc, Retro-Verte vintage clothing and jewelry and One Round Jack clothing inspired by the golden age of boxing.