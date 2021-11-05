Rochester Rundown: Week of November 5, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- This week’s local election results
- Vaccines now available for kids ages 5-11
- Former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary running for Congress
- RCSD teachers speak out about district’s plan to combat violence
- Town of Gates opts our of legal recreational marijuana sales
- Bills fans without proof of vaccination turned away at gates for Sunday’s game