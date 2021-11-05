Rochester Rundown: Week of November 5, 2021

Digital Exclusives

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

This week’s episode features the latest on:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss