Rochester restaurant The Red Fern launches another ‘Year of Vegan Giving’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local restaurant is continuing its tradition of giving back to local non profit animal shelters.

The Red Fern is a vegan restaurant in Rochester. The tradition they’re continuing is the “Year of Vegan Giving.” Their first year in 2020, they raised over $6,000, despite the pandemic, and their own four-month shutdown.

This year, @redfernroc is aiming for $10,000.



Each month, they feature a different Rochester animal shelter. When you purchase a special rotating item, portion of each the sale goes to that non-profit shelter.

New this year, people who wish to donate can do so through links on The Red Fern’s Facebook page, directly through links on their site, or add in the donation through checkout.

The rest of this month is Pets Stop Here Rescue, and march is Rescued Treasures Pet Adoption.

Being a vegan restaurant, saving animals is core to their mission. They also said that support from Rochester allows this to happen.

“1.5 million cats and dogs are euthanized every year, when they’re brought into a shelter. We felt that we’re in rochester, and we have a responsibility for our community and the animals that are here,” said Joseph Allman, with The Red Fern.

“Mostly that’s due to the huge support from our customers, and people who are vegan, and are supporting what we do every day,” said owner Andrea Parros. “We are so lucky to be in the position of giving back during a time when so many small businesses are struggling.”