Rochester residents bemoan sidewalk conditions, but city says its their responsibility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s “Snowvember” storm broke a snowfall record in Rochester, and now there many sidewalks in the city that are still covered with snow.
Sidewalks in the City of Rochester create their own proverbial storm on social media. Some comment on the general state of the sidewalks, like Jon who lives closer to the center of the city.
Pedestrians who travel on city sidewalks every day aren’t just concerned with the accumulation, but with the ice and slush underneath:
The city does offer what they call “supplemental” plowing. They use private contractors, and plow under a variety of conditions, overarchingly saying that most of these conditions could change depending on the forecast.
Here’s the fact sheet:
The City of Rochester also provides a service called “PlowTrax,” which tracks the movement of the nearly 150 contracted snow plows.
Ultimately, for now, the quality of city’s sidewalks depends on the effort of its neighbors.