Rochester residents bemoan sidewalk conditions, but city says its their responsibility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s “Snowvember” storm broke a snowfall record in Rochester, and now there many sidewalks in the city that are still covered with snow.

Sidewalks in the City of Rochester create their own proverbial storm on social media. Some comment on the general state of the sidewalks, like Jon who lives closer to the center of the city.

They are often terrible. I walk a lot and it's super dangerous, especially after a freeze, thaw, freeze sequence. — Jon (@recordtronic) November 13, 2019

I see the same thing on where I live on glide St the sidewalks are so bad people have to ride their wheelchairs down the side the road which is very dangerous — Bryen Singleton-Pradia (Eagles 5-4) (LSU 9-0) (@eaglefan2488) November 13, 2019

Pedestrians who travel on city sidewalks every day aren’t just concerned with the accumulation, but with the ice and slush underneath:

As I’m walking along, you’re not just seeing snow accumulation; some of the stuff that’s underneath the #snow makes it slippery. #ROC says it only provides supplemental plowing; property owners have to take care of their #sidewalks themselves. @News_8 https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 pic.twitter.com/gHCksHotWZ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 13, 2019

The city does offer what they call “supplemental” plowing. They use private contractors, and plow under a variety of conditions, overarchingly saying that most of these conditions could change depending on the forecast.

Here’s the fact sheet:

The snow and slush on the #sidewalks is pretty deep here on Glide St. in #ROC. A young gentleman even commented on a previous tweet about how people in wheelchairs somehow have to navigate through this. @News_8 https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 pic.twitter.com/WyAt1pqdkw — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 13, 2019

The City of Rochester also provides a service called “PlowTrax,” which tracks the movement of the nearly 150 contracted snow plows.

Ultimately, for now, the quality of city’s sidewalks depends on the effort of its neighbors.