Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra finally comes back together for livestreaming concerts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a small but important sign that things are a little more normal in Rochester; the sounds of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra are back.

You’re seeing one of their first rehearsals together in months. While in-person shows in performance halls are still prohibited under current State Liquor Authority and Department of Health guidelines, the RPO was working on livestreamed concert, with Copland’s Appalachian spring suite and Mozart’s Symphony No. 29, conducted by Ward Stare.

But for the musicians, it’s just good to be back in the swing of things.

“It’s really amazing to be back, we haven’t played since March 15,” said Willa Finck, a violinist with the RPO. “Everyone is really excited to be back, temperature checked, masked, and we’ve got a really great program of music, so that makes it really special this week.”

That concert was livestreamed on September 25th, and is available until November 8th.

Below, you can find a complete list of upcoming full orchestral concerts from the RPO, with ticket info by clicking on each header:

Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 PM

Ward Stare, conductor

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Starburst

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 5

Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst opens the program. Gentle melodies are juxtaposed with dramatic gestures to create a unique and multidimensional soundscape. Completed six months after his Fourth Symphony, Schubert’s found inspiration in his Fifth Symphony through famed virtuoso, Mozart. Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, a symphonic poem for chamber orchestra, is also on the program.

Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

New Orleans, 1890s – the birthplace of ragtime. Enjoy the tunes of Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, W.C. Handy, and others for an evening of music by these great innovators. A combination of early Blues, French march music, and classical song, ragtime laid the foundation for jazz and popular music of the past century. Join us as the RPO streams this concert into your homes!

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM

Ward Stare, conductor

BEETHOVEN Coriolan Overture

FAURÉ Pelleas and Melisande Suite

BIZET Symphony in C

Join us as the RPO streams its concert into your homes! Written for Heinrich Joseph von Collin’s 1804 tragedy, Coriolan, Beethoven’s Overture follows the heroic Roman soldier’s tenderness and war-like resolve. Originally written as incidental music to the play of the same, Gabriel Fauré’s Pelleas and MelisandeSuite sets dramatic scenes to an equally exciting tale. Georges Bizet’s Symphony in C, one of his early works, concludes the program.

Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 PM

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

The American music landscape is made up of peoples from different colors, cultures, and creeds. Join Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik as we celebrate works by some of the country’s most celebrated composers!