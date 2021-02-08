RPO cancels all remaining 2020-2021 season in person concerts, offering streamed shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following their announcement of their 2021-2022 season last week, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra made another announcement:

All remaining live shows for this season have been canceled. But the RPO is offering more streamed shows through their “RPO @ Home” platform. These shows contain programming that you might normally see in Philharmonics, Pops, or Chamber music programming.

Tickets for $25 per household can be found here, are available for unlimited viewing up to 45 days after the posting date. You can also call the Patron Services Center at 585-454-2100.

You can find some highlights of the streaming schedule below:

2021 RPO @ Home Streaming Series

Bach, Mozart + Strauss

Streaming February 11th through March 28th

Andreas Delfs, conductor

MOZART Divertimento, K. 138

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

STRAUSS Metamorphosen

Dedicated to his royal patron, the Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 remains one of the most famous works of the Baroque period. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed the Divertimento in the winter of 1772 during some much-needed downtime in Salzburg, where he frequently performed in intimate settings for the city’s leading residents. Written in the closing months of the Second World War, Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen is a work that evokes the emotional toll the war had on the landscape of Europe.

String Fever

Streaming February 18th through April 4th

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Juliana Athayde, violin (Concertmaster, The Caroline W. Gannett & Clayla Ward Chair, funded in perpetuity)

Erik Behr, oboe (Principal, The Dr. Jacques M. Lipson Chair, funded in perpetuity)

Perrin Yang, violin

Aaron Mossburg, viola (Principal, The William L. Gamble Chair, funded in perpetuity)

Chiao-Wen Cheng, piano

TYZIK Dance Suite for Oboe, Strings, and Piano

VIVALDI “Spring” from The Four Seasons

PIAZZOLLA “Spring” from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

TYZIK Blues Suite for String Orchestra

Join Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik for an evening of music guaranteed to warm you up during these cold Rochester months! Featuring works by Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazzolla, and Jeff Tyzik.

Rochester Remembers

Streaming March 30th through May 14th

Andreas Delfs, conductor

Erik Behr, oboe (Principal, The Dr. Jacques M. Lipson Chair, funded in perpetuity)

SAINT-GEORGES Overture to L’amant Anonyme (The Anonymous Lover)

MORRICONE “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission

CARLOS SIMON An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave

SCHREKER Kammersymphonie (Chamber Symphony)

One of the earliest Black classical composers and playwrights, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ overture to his renowned opera, L’Amant Anonyme (The Anonymous Lover), was performed exclusively for the nobles and royals of late-1700 France. Enrico Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” is used as the central theme for the 1986 film, The Mission, and has since been arranged and performed by some of classical music’s greatest artists. Dedicated to those who have been murdered by an oppressive power, Carlos Simon’s An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave is an evocative composition drawing on intense lyricism and lush harmonic charter to create a poignant and compelling focus at the intersection of art and social justice. Written amid the First World War, Franz Schreker’s Kammersymphonie (Chamber Symphony) concentrates the essence of his late romantic/expressionist style into a passionate and mesmerizing symphonietta in a single movement.

Music at the Movies

Streaming April 1st through May 16th

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Join Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik and your RPO for an evening of music from some of the greatest films ever produced for the silver screen!

Mahler 4

Streaming May 6th through June 20th

Andreas Delfs, conductor

MAHLER arr. K. Simon Symphony No. 4

Based on a collection of German folk poetry, Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony takes inspiration from a single song of a child’s vision of Heaven. Join Music Director Andreas Delfs and your RPO as we take you through a mystical journey through stormy and striking passages – only to emerge in a symphonic glow of serenity and peace.

Beethoven 1

Streaming June 1st through July 16th

Andreas Delfs, conductor

JOHN ADAMS Chamber Symphony

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1

Chamber Symphony, written by renowned contemporary composer John Adams, was initially inspired as a children’s piece. But through “another one of those strange interludes,” Adams was led to create a whole new – and phenomenal – work. Inspired by the works of Haydn and Mozart, the use of sforzandi and sudden shifts in dynamics and tempo, Ludwig van Beethoven’s First Symphony, is a composition undeniably his.