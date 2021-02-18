Rochester optics on landed Mars rover Perseverance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newest Mars rover from the US, Perseverance, touched down on the red planet. It was one of three Mars rockets launched in 2020; the two others were from China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, cheered and exchanged fist bumps and high-fives in triumph — and relief — on receiving confirmation.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S.

The car-size, plutonium-powered vehicle arrived at Jezero Crater, hitting NASA’s smallest and trickiest target yet: a 5–by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta full of pits, cliffs and fields of rock. Scientists believe that if life ever flourished on Mars, it would have happened 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, when water still flowed on the planet.

That excitement was also shared by a Rochester company, Optimax, who made lenses on a number of systems on Perseverance: Navcams, HazCams, CacheCam, Mastcam, and SHERLOC.

Some of this tools are for simple visuals, whereas SHERLOC is an ultraviolet sensing unit.

“We made most of these optics in 2017,” said Joseph Spillman, director of marketing for Optimax. “We start talking about these programs for a long time.”

He puts the impact of the company’s contribution pretty simply: “Almost all of the images you see coming from Mars, coming from this rover, are going to be coming from lenses made in Rochester.”

Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9 — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

He also says that everyone at Optimax was streaming the event, and waiting with baited breath for the landing. But he says that they were just as much rooting for NASA, as well as the other contractors.

This whole mission to Mars is likely to take until 2035, said Michael Richmond, the director of the RIT Observatory. He says the the rover will collect samples, in its quest for finding life on Mars, then leave those samples in containers.

Another mission will be flown to deploy a system to retrieve those samples into another container, and fly them into Mars’s orbit. Then a third rocket will be launched to gather all of the materials.

Perseverance will be feeding back images and data, as well.