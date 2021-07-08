Rochester native Alyssa Trahan returns to play ‘dream venue’ of CMAC for their ‘welcome back’ concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Burgeoning pop-country star Alyssa Trahan hails from East Rochester originally, but since her move to Nashville back in 2016, she will often come back to the Northeast for hometown shows.

But this trip is different. This time, she’s playing at CMAC, her “dream venue.”

“I love coming back, it’s always going to be home to me,” Trahan said in Studio B at News 8. “It’s just nice to see everyone… Especially the people who have supported me since day one.”

Prior to her move to Nashville, Trahan went to school at Finger Lakes Community College. Both at the school, and in Rochester, she learned the tools of the trade that she’s applying in Nashville.

She says that the Rochester community is tight knit, while comparing it to Nashville, where she says everyone — especially those serving coffee — are musicians. She’s also had a life time of support from her dad, Charlie, who still accompanies her on stage in her 585 shows.

Those close connections in and around Rochester, allowed her to begin to form and grow her musical sound, which draws from The Chicks to Carrie Underwood to Dolly Parton, to new artists like Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.

She says Nashville has really helped her find her sound, as she stated with preening grin:

“I think I’m finally there.”

But beyond working as a performer, she produces her own albums — including the newest release and the namesake of the tour, “Baby Blues and Stilettos” — as well songwriting for other performers, and even working as an audio engineer. All tools she picked at FLCC and beyond.

“I being a part of every part of the process,” she said. “I record most of my own stuff, I play most of the instruments on it.

“I’m a little bit of a control freak,” she said with a laugh. “I hear it in my heard, and I know how I want it to sound.”

But while she was at FLCC, she got another experience:

CMAC was her backyard space.

“Oh my gosh, It’s always been my dream venue, always at the top of my bucket list,” she said. “We had some classes at CMAC, and I would jam out with friends acoustically, and play to the birds and the rafters at CMAC, so it’s always been a dream of mine … When the opportunity came up, I was like ‘I will be there, give me the time, I walk there if I have to from Nashville.'”

The concert at CMAC is on July 10th, and its called the “Welcome Back Community Concert.” The concert also features local talent Shades of Grey, and Brass Taxi.

CMAC is also using the concert to pay tribute to and help first responders. Proof of first responder status gets free entry. General admission tickets are $20.

“(We wanted) to do it as a thank you celebration for our First Responders who have worked tirelessly for their communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” CMAC posted on their website.