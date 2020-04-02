‘Rochester Livestream Music Festival’ features dozens of musicians performing from their homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every worker in the entertainment industry is hurting right now. Since the governor banned large gatherings in mid-March, musicians have been finding creative ways to make up for lost income, and to reach their dedicated fans.
Livestreaming performances is the most common way. Musicians will simple set ups — often with just their phone — will stream an hour-long informal performance on Facebook. Other use complicated audio and video setups.
But Matt Ramerman, local concert producer and recording engineer, thought it would be a welcome change for musicians and their fans to bring the festival experience to their homes through the Internet.
The Rochester Livestream Music Festival came not too long afterwards. Technically it’s been a challenge; with the help of local musician educator Mike Deiure and videographer Beau Ryan, they’ve been able to get all of these musicians setting up individual streams going into one site, which you can find here.
After they stream from there, that stream goes to the individual artist pages, as well as sponsor pages. Artists are setting up “tip pages,” either through Venmo or PayPal. Some are even doing their set for charity.
“Someone had to do it,” Ramerman said. “I kind of laugh, but I believe it. If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have… These streaming festivals are short-term replacements, but they might be long-term additions to the music scene.”
“I think (this festival) helps everybody in different ways,” he said. “For the fans, we’ve got a way to connect, have this community, all these different kinds of music streams to you without you having to look around. For the artists, it’s an opportunity for them to get fans they haven’t before. There’s an unlimited audience on the Internet, and the money goes straight to them. For the venues and the sponsors, it’s about keeping the scene alive.”
The three-day virtual shindig features performances from a huge variety of genres, going from the afternoon through the evening.
Here’s the full schedule:
FRIDAY APRIL 3rd
- 12:30pm Brian MacDonald from The Honey Smugglers
- 12:30pm Ben Sheridan
- 1:30pm Siena
- 2:00pm Camp ROC Star
- 2:30pm Ben Rossi & Jackson Rick
- 3:00pm Max Flansburg from Dirty Blanket
- 3:30pm Matt Stephens from Dial Up
- 4:00pm Don Christiano & Rita Coulter
- 4:30pm Fran Broderick from Left-Handed 2nd Baseman
- 5:00pm Big Logic & The Truth Serum
- 6:00pm Corey Owens Cooking Show
- 7:00pm Teagan Ward & Katy Wright from Teagan & the Tweeds
- 8:00pm Eli Flynn from Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad
- 9:00pm Mikaela Davis
- 10:00pm Seth Faergolzia
- 11:00pm Collin Jones/Stereo Nest
- 12:00am Logan McKinney
SATURDAY APRIL 4th
- 11:30am Josh Pincus
- 12:00pm Benton Sillick of Anamon
- 12:30pm Ben Morey
- 1:00pm Jackson Cavalier
- 1:30pm Rachel “Ragechill” Kroft
- 2:00pm Camp Roc Star
- 2:30pm Jimmie Highsmith
- 3:00pm Aaron Lipp
- 4:00pm Mike Deiure
- 4:30pm Neil Van Dorn Trio
- 5:00pm Brandon Sheffer from Mochester, Honey & Vinegar
- 5:30pm Chris English
- 6:00pm Mike Gladstone from Junkyardfieldtrip
- 6:30pm Pete Griffith
- 7:00pm Kurt Johnson of The Moho Collective
- 8:00pm Danielle Ponder
- 9:00pm Alex Cote
- 9:30pm Judah Sealy
- 10:00pm Charlie Lindner
- 10:30pm Brendon Caroselli
- 11:00pm HIP-HOP Encore Artist Features
SUNDAY APRIL 5th
- 11:00am Ken Luk
- 11:30am Sam Kaiser
- 12:00pm Josh Massicot
- 12:30pm Tom Mahoney
- 1:00pm Sarah Eide
- 1:30pm Ken Colombo
- 2:00pm Camp Roc Star
- 2:30pm Herb Heins
- 3:00pm Mike Edwards
- 3:30pm Mike Muscarella of Violet Mary
- 4:00pm Adrien D’Angelo
- 4:30pm Charles Emanuel
- 5:00pm Josh Netsky of Maybird
- 5:30pm Aaron Rizzo
- 6:00pm Eric Carlin
- 7:00pm Amy Montrois and Jon Sheffer
- 8:00pm Ray Mahar from A Girl Named Genny
- 9:00pm Alan Murphy of The Mighty High & Dry
- 10:00pm Sam Snyder from Maybird, OHS
- 11:00pm HIP-HOP Encore Artist Features