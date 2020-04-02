‘Rochester Livestream Music Festival’ features dozens of musicians performing from their homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every worker in the entertainment industry is hurting right now. Since the governor banned large gatherings in mid-March, musicians have been finding creative ways to make up for lost income, and to reach their dedicated fans.

Livestreaming performances is the most common way. Musicians will simple set ups — often with just their phone — will stream an hour-long informal performance on Facebook. Other use complicated audio and video setups.

But Matt Ramerman, local concert producer and recording engineer, thought it would be a welcome change for musicians and their fans to bring the festival experience to their homes through the Internet.

The Rochester Livestream Music Festival came not too long afterwards. Technically it’s been a challenge; with the help of local musician educator Mike Deiure and videographer Beau Ryan, they’ve been able to get all of these musicians setting up individual streams going into one site, which you can find here.

After they stream from there, that stream goes to the individual artist pages, as well as sponsor pages. Artists are setting up “tip pages,” either through Venmo or PayPal. Some are even doing their set for charity.

“Someone had to do it,” Ramerman said. “I kind of laugh, but I believe it. If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have… These streaming festivals are short-term replacements, but they might be long-term additions to the music scene.”

“I think (this festival) helps everybody in different ways,” he said. “For the fans, we’ve got a way to connect, have this community, all these different kinds of music streams to you without you having to look around. For the artists, it’s an opportunity for them to get fans they haven’t before. There’s an unlimited audience on the Internet, and the money goes straight to them. For the venues and the sponsors, it’s about keeping the scene alive.”

The three-day virtual shindig features performances from a huge variety of genres, going from the afternoon through the evening.

Here’s the full schedule:

