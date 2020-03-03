Your guide to this year’s Rochester International Auto Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first Rochester International Auto Show was in 1908 and for the past 40 years, the show has taken place in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The show runs from Thursday to Sunday, and will features 200 vehicles, from every major dealership on the market.

I’ll be at the Rochester International Auto Show for two or three days this week, covering the biggest event that the convention center has.



What to expect

“The purpose hasn’t changed,” said Brad McAreavy, President of the Rochester Automobile Association. “(It’s) to bring all the cars that are in the market into one building so that people can come and look at them in a very comfortable, easy, low-key environment.”

McAveary says that his passion comes from showing people a car that truly connects with them, even in when they are more transportation options.

“The car that I drive is a little bit of a reflection of who I am as a person,” he said. “It’s that personal connection.”

In addition to an assembly of more typical cars on the market, they will show some 2021 models, as well as “fantasy cars,” like a $200,000 Acura NSX that will be on display.

Event times

Thursday, March 5 — 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 6 — 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The weekends are extremely busy,” he said. “If you want to come when it’s less crowded, you’d want to come in the afternoon on Thursday or Friday.”

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available online, and the prices are:

Adults: $10.00

Seniors (age 62 & over)/Active military: $7.00

Children ages 5 to 12: $4.00

Children under the age of 5: Free

Parking

Patrons can either come in the main entrance on Main Street, or through the skyway connected to the parking garage on South Ave.

Most of the main displays are on the second floor ballroom, with some of the flashier main attractions there to greet you when you walk in, the Lexus, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati displays.

After that you can, turn into the ballroom on the second floor, or go down to the main foyer and check out the lower ballrooms.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we take a deeper look into the exhaustive set up process on Wednesday with more coverage of the Rochester International Auto Show to follow throughout the week.