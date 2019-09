VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — At 4th annual Teddi Bowl, kids at Camp Good Days and Special Times with cancer and sickle cell anemia got to fulfill an All-American dream. Six campers got a chance to be part of the action. Four were honorary coaches - two on each side - and one cheerleader on each side.

"For a lot of these kids, being a part of a high school football team is just a dream," said MarcAnthony Bucci, Special Program Coordinator with Camp Good Days. "These two schools coming together make that dreams come true, and allow them to be on the field with them, on the sideline, attend a practice, be in the locker room. It's something that otherwise might not have, living out a dream, it's like doing six Make-A-Wishes at one time."