Rochester has an impressive military history, except for this Eastman-Kodak WWII grenade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the return of the Eastman Kodak Cold War satellite “Gambit” to Rochester, where it’s on display at the Strasenburg Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, News 8 took another look at Eastman Kodak military contributions. Among many impressive contributions, there sat a very unimpressive grenade.
A baseball-shaped thing with a typical grenade pin, the T-13 “BEANO” was designed by Eastman Kodak for the OSS — or the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the CIA — as a “contact grenade” during World War II.
Most grenades of the time, like the “pineapple grenade” which saw heavy action during WWII, used a time fuse. After the small ring was pulled, which released the “pin” and the “spoon,” the grenade would arm, and explode after 3-5 seconds.
While this would give the soldier throwing it time to get it away from their position, it could also give the enemy time to get away from the explosion. Eastman Kodak tried to solve this problem by making a device that would explode on contact. As it turned out though, the “explosion on contact” part didn’t work as planned:
“The real problem with it was is that it wasn’t reliable,” said Chuck Baylis at the Military History Society of Rochester. “Sometimes hard jolt would be enough, and if you happened to drop it in front of you, that would be contact as well. And according to urban legend, it got the nickname ‘BEANO’ because during testing, someone threw it up in the air, and it came down and hit him on the head, so he’d ‘beano’ more.”
The Military History Society is not a museum, but has a collection like it. They’ve only been in the location for 12 years, and the majority of the collection has come in during the past six or seven years. The collection starts at the War of 1812, up to present times, aiming specifically for local history.
Baylis says the Society is the only one like it within 5,000 square miles, between Buffalo and Albany. Baylis was a Civil War re-enactor, and began collecting weapons. The location opened up, and more started flowing in.
Baylis found his way to Rochester after serving as a Green Beret medic during the Vietnam War, and went to RIT for a degree in photography.
More on Rochester’s military history, according to Baylis:
- “Going back to the war of 1812, a fellow named Isaac Stone formed a company of dragoons. Those are mounted infantry. They ride into battle, dismount, and fight on foot… In 1814, there was were reports that the British were coming in to raid Charlotte for the second time. He gathered up his guys, which was less than 20, ran them out to Charlotte, ran them into a fort, had them sneak back out, (tricking the British into thinking) that there were too many of them… They never raided.”
- “During the Civil War, Monroe County had approximately 100,000 people, take away women and children, take away those who couldn’t serve… And going through all 291 rosters of New York State volunteers, and we’ve come up with (an estimated) 14,000 of men that enlisted.”
- “During the Civil War, there was a company on State Street that made leather goods, artillery fuse pouches, and cartridge boxes for the Union Army.”
- “Prior to WWI, every bit of the optical glass that was used here came from Germany. Bausch and Lomb was the first company in the US to make usable optical glass. They made tremendous amounts of glass, binoculars, during WWI…”
- “We had many businesses that made optics, and the Naval Gun Factory of D.C. came and overtook one of those.”