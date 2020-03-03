Rochester has an impressive military history, except for this Eastman-Kodak WWII grenade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the return of the Eastman Kodak Cold War satellite “Gambit” to Rochester, where it’s on display at the Strasenburg Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, News 8 took another look at Eastman Kodak military contributions. Among many impressive contributions, there sat a very unimpressive grenade.

Just a little taste of what Eastman @Kodak made for the military in WWII. I stopped the Military History Society of Rochester to learn more about the company and the war… And even among all of the impressive accomplishments, I did find something quirky. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HV7xna6ZlA — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 2, 2020

A baseball-shaped thing with a typical grenade pin, the T-13 “BEANO” was designed by Eastman Kodak for the OSS — or the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the CIA — as a “contact grenade” during World War II.

Most grenades of the time, like the “pineapple grenade” which saw heavy action during WWII, used a time fuse. After the small ring was pulled, which released the “pin” and the “spoon,” the grenade would arm, and explode after 3-5 seconds.

While this would give the soldier throwing it time to get it away from their position, it could also give the enemy time to get away from the explosion. Eastman Kodak tried to solve this problem by making a device that would explode on contact. As it turned out though, the “explosion on contact” part didn’t work as planned:

This bad boy – A grenade designed for use starting in World War II – was developed and produced by Eastman Kodak. It’s called the “T-13 BEANO.” Chuck Baylis at the MHS showed me all about this. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1OkcAXgprK — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 2, 2020

“The real problem with it was is that it wasn’t reliable,” said Chuck Baylis at the Military History Society of Rochester. “Sometimes hard jolt would be enough, and if you happened to drop it in front of you, that would be contact as well. And according to urban legend, it got the nickname ‘BEANO’ because during testing, someone threw it up in the air, and it came down and hit him on the head, so he’d ‘beano’ more.”

Turns out, BEANO was less than stellar. Eastman Kodak designed a grenade to explode on contact, rather than detonate on a fuse. As it turns out, it was so unreliable that it never saw widespread use during WWII, it may have hurt more of our soldiers than the enemies. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/to0W06mXFy — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 2, 2020

The Military History Society is not a museum, but has a collection like it. They’ve only been in the location for 12 years, and the majority of the collection has come in during the past six or seven years. The collection starts at the War of 1812, up to present times, aiming specifically for local history.

Baylis says the Society is the only one like it within 5,000 square miles, between Buffalo and Albany. Baylis was a Civil War re-enactor, and began collecting weapons. The location opened up, and more started flowing in.

Baylis found his way to Rochester after serving as a Green Beret medic during the Vietnam War, and went to RIT for a degree in photography.

More on Rochester’s military history, according to Baylis: