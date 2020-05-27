ROC the Riverway, skate park funding and schedule intact

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City budgets and county budgets have changed all across the US, and Rochester and Monroe County are no exception. Future physical distancing protocols have changed what public spaces will look like in the future. But Rochester has some green fields ahead:

Both the “ROC the Riverway” initiative and the Roc City Skatepark are funded in full, and are right on schedule.

ROC the Riverway is in full swing this spring, and construction for the skatepark is on time to finish at their target date in October.

Justin Roj, the Director of Communications & Special Events with the city of Rochester, says that the construction schedules of both the skatepark, as well as all of the ROC the Riverway projects have been unaffected by the shutdown and the phased reopening.

“There are actually a couple of projects that have started where we have not held groundbreakings,” Roj said in an email. The groundreakings weren’t held to better maintain and promote physical distancing.

He’s also saying all continuing projects are on track.

“The funding for phase one (of the project) is all set,” said Alan Presutti, Executive Director for The Friends Of The Roc City Skatepark, in a message to News 8. “The final funding for additional square footage and full lighting for phase one has recently been approved by city council.”

He does add that Friends of Roc City — the non-profit that has been the advocacy engine for the park — is running low on funds, because of an ability to hold fundraising events because of the physical distancing protocols.

Speaking of those protocols, Presutti says they’re not planning on design changes to meet physical distancing requirements.

“We are hoping that an October opening will provide enough time to not have to implement to many safety protocols as far as social distancing,” he said. “Activities like skateboarding, BMX, rollerblading and scooter riding tend to require a safe distance already.”

As far as the spectators and friendly on-lookers, he’s expecting that “common sense and social distancing will still need to be taken into consideration.”